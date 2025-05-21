Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $137.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $120.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.53 and its 200-day moving average is $119.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 409,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,523,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $460,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.