Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $18.89 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,695 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $174.10 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.93 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $270.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,994.24. The trade was a 7.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total transaction of $6,058,245.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,674,681.94. The trade was a 6.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,822 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

