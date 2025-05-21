Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,044,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,280,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,813,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,354,000 after buying an additional 275,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $245.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.
Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.