Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,044,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,280,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,813,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,354,000 after buying an additional 275,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $245.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.