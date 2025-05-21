iSAM Funds UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $174.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.26 and its 200 day moving average is $142.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.93 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,994.24. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,822 shares of company stock worth $18,906,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.