Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 92,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 82,182 shares.The stock last traded at $2.77 and had previously closed at $2.84.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0084 per share. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

