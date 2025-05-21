Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.14 and last traded at $62.29. Approximately 13,101,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 26,242,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.41.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.6%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $31,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 107,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $6,500,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,003.83. The trade was a 93.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,897,622 shares of company stock valued at $86,956,156 over the last ninety days. 14.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.