MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,458 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 15,948 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,859.84. This represents a 12.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,159.61. The trade was a 40.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,376,300. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2%

VZ stock opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

