Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Up 4.4% – Still a Buy?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 1,389,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,600,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America raised Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSAI

Hesai Group Trading Up 1.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hesai Group by 138.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $148,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hesai Group

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.