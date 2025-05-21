MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 24,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $513.00.

Shares of DE opened at $525.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

