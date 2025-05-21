Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 0.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 212,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 37,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $6,219,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $98.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. KGI Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,808 shares of company stock worth $1,858,424. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

