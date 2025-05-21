Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

