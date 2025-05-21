Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Purchases 62 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.7% of Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,725,084,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 71,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,525,000 after purchasing an additional 618,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,347 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,858,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $522.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.49 and a 1-year high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.