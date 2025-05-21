Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 350464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.