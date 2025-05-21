Novem Group Buys New Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of ASML by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

ASML Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $748.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $685.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $704.63. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $294.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

