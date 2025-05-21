McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 95 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $561.21 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $525.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.07.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
