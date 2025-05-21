142 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,102.79.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $2,554,312.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,746.55. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $1,192.02 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,196.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,020.82 and a 200-day moving average of $952.98. The stock has a market cap of $507.29 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

