JDM Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,811 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 653.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $63.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

