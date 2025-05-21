McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4%

VO opened at $273.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $271.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

