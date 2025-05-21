Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $514.24 and last traded at $519.48. Approximately 20,242,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 36,756,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.51.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $324.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.53.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.