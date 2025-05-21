Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $514.24 and last traded at $519.48. Approximately 20,242,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 36,756,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.51.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.5%
The stock has a market cap of $324.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.53.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Rivian Stock Below $20: Charging Up or in the Breakdown Lane?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Best Utilities Stocks for Stability and Growth in 2025
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Qualcomm’s Re-Entry Into the CPU Market May Not Be Enough
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.