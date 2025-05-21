JDM Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,534 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $323,542,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 148,942.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,863 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $311,395,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,640,000 after buying an additional 2,620,046 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

