Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by JDM Financial Group LLC

JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 160.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $46,474.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,013.45. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,868.80. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,239 shares of company stock worth $2,181,437. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.8%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

