3,847 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

