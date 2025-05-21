SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,597 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,795 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.