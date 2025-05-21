Financial Avengers Inc. Acquires 20,454 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Kenvue comprises about 0.7% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

