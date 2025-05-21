The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,104,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,571,449 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $165,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. Scotiabank started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7278 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

