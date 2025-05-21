BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $51.53 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,686 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $51,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $225.06 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.85 and a 200-day moving average of $216.00.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

