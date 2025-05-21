BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 24,748 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,748 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $73,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,525,046,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $5,032,910,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,098,000 after purchasing an additional 647,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE HD opened at $376.84 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $374.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.78.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.60.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

