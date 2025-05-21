Financial Avengers Inc. Purchases 1,556 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.7% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ames National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walt Disney Price Performance
NYSE DIS opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Prescient Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIS
Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney
In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walt Disney
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Qualcomm’s Re-Entry Into the CPU Market May Not Be Enough
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Applied Digital’s Strategic AI Play Gains Momentum
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.