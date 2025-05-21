Financial Avengers Inc. Purchases 1,556 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.7% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ames National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Prescient Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

