KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after buying an additional 38,524 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $124.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average is $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

