NCM Capital Management LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM opened at $230.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $231.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.17.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

