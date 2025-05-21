Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $26.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,049 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of VBR opened at $193.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.