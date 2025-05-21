Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.33 Per Share

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 1.3332 per share on Friday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 9.1% increase from Tsingtao Brewery’s previous dividend of $1.22.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TSGTY opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $42.19.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
