Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.33 Per Share

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 1.3332 per share on Friday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 9.1% increase from Tsingtao Brewery’s previous dividend of $1.22.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TSGTY opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.