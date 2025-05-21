Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Declares Dividend of $0.33

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3289 per share on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a 31.0% increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Bunzl Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bunzl has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $24.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BZLFY shares. Peel Hunt cut shares of Bunzl from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

