First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11,182.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,803 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises about 4.8% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $49,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,946,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,284 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,805,434,000 after buying an additional 155,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after acquiring an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,694,585,000 after acquiring an additional 185,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total transaction of $7,366,953.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,010,072.40. The trade was a 20.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.81, for a total value of $53,832,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,138,354.85. The trade was a 28.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,713 shares of company stock worth $212,068,917. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,428.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,488.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,364.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,325.91.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,490.20.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

