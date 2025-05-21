Bellway Declares Dividend of $0.22 (OTC:BLWYY)

Bellway (OTC:BLWYYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.217 per share on Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

Bellway Price Performance

Bellway stock opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. Bellway has a 52-week low of $31.39 and a 52-week high of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

