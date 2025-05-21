First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $209.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.56.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.