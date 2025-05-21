Top Medical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 20th

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Walmart, Moderna, and Tempus AI are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector—this includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, diagnostics providers, and healthcare service organizations. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to innovations in drug development, medical technologies, and patient care delivery. Their performance is often driven by factors such as clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, healthcare policy changes and demographic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.07. 27,928,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,192,316. The firm has a market cap of $291.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.49.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,597,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,473,491. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.97 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $748.73. 1,290,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,941. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $796.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $805.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,931,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,872,571. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $97.84. 8,370,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,818,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average is $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $782.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,340,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890,750. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $63.81. 10,174,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,245,413. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of -8.20.

