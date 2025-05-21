Top Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Today – May 20th

Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific, and CSX are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the quantities of nutrient-bearing products—such as nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium compounds—held in storage by producers, distributors and end users at a given point in time. Tracking these inventories helps market participants gauge the balance between supply and demand, anticipate price movements and identify potential shortages or surpluses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.48. 784,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,555. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.37. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $277.60.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.05. The stock had a trading volume of 586,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,255. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.67. The company has a market cap of $136.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,171,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,808,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CSX has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74.

