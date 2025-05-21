NCM Capital Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 0.9% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,780,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,859,000 after buying an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $247.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $234.11 and a 12-month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

