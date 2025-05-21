Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 165 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Hershey by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hershey by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.40.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.76 and its 200 day moving average is $167.46. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $209.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

