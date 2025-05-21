Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3%

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,824,000. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $254,205,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 130.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,959 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,785 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $146,073,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.