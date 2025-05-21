Novem Group Invests $3.71 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Novem Group bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 73,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.