UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,003,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,035 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.53% of Stryker worth $721,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 618.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $389.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.89. The company has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

