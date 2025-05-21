NV Bekaert SA Announces Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:BEKAY)

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1019 per share on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.
NV Bekaert Stock Performance
Shares of BEKAY stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. NV Bekaert has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.
About NV Bekaert
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NV Bekaert
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Rivian Stock Below $20: Charging Up or in the Breakdown Lane?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Best Utilities Stocks for Stability and Growth in 2025
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Qualcomm’s Re-Entry Into the CPU Market May Not Be Enough
Receive News & Ratings for NV Bekaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Bekaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.