Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $246.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $223.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 931.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 843.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 134,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 120,136 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,795,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

