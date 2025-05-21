Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on June 27th

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.

Hilton Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hilton Worldwide to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $249.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $194.93 and a twelve month high of $275.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 38.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 112.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 25.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

