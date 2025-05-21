Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) vs. InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Head-To-Head Contrast

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InspireMD and Insulet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InspireMD 0 0 2 0 3.00 Insulet 0 3 14 0 2.82

InspireMD presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.70%. Insulet has a consensus price target of $306.53, suggesting a potential downside of 6.46%. Given InspireMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe InspireMD is more favorable than Insulet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

44.8% of InspireMD shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of InspireMD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Insulet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InspireMD and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InspireMD -413.96% -69.42% -57.68% Insulet 20.19% 24.46% 8.33%

Risk and Volatility

InspireMD has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InspireMD and Insulet”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InspireMD $7.03 million 9.68 -$19.92 million ($0.79) -2.81 Insulet $2.20 billion 10.49 $206.30 million $5.56 58.94

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than InspireMD. InspireMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Insulet beats InspireMD on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions. InspireMD, Inc. has a strategic agreement with Jacobs Institute to execute an early feasibility study of CGuard Prime for the treatment of acute stroke patients with tandem lesions. The company sells its products through local distribution partners. InspireMD, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. Insulet Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

