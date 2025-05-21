Shadow Token Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (SHDW)

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Shadow Token has a total market capitalization of $20.43 million and $244,069.99 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadow Token token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shadow Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,335.55 or 0.99851216 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105,747.61 or 0.99299128 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shadow Token Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 169,055,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,721,893 tokens. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shdwdrive.com. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @genesysgo.

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadow Token (SHDW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shadow Token has a current supply of 169,055,662.32349026. The last known price of Shadow Token is 0.12850799 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $265,346.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shdwdrive.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadow Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadow Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.