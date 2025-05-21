Crédit Agricole S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.43 (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4286 per share on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.

Crédit Agricole Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Crédit Agricole has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

