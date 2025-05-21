OMG Network (OMG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.78 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $28.90 million and $2.78 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00021202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00001408 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

